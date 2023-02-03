Bystronic AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales

Bystronic AG: Bystronic achieves robust sales growth high order backlog at the end of the 2022 financial year



03-Feb-2023 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bystronic achieves robust sales growth high order backlog at the end of the 2022 financial year Sales up over 8% strong growth in the service business

Order intake down 14% compared to previous year, which was characterized by catch-up effects

Year-end order backlog exceeds CHF 400 million KPIs

CHF million 2022 2021 in % in % CER1 Order intake 1,009.5 1,175.5 (14.1) (10.2) Net sales 1,015.9 939.3 8.1 13.0 1 at constant exchange rates

Zurich, February 3, 2023 In the 2022 financial year, Bystronic achieved a solid performance in a challenging market environment. Order intake totaled CHF 1,009.5 million (-14.1% compared to the previous year, -10.2% at constant exchange rates), whereby the prior-year period was marked by pandemic-related catch-up effects. Due to the economic uncertainties, customers adopted an increasingly cautious approach over the course of the year, and order intake decreased in the EMEA, Americas, and China regions. In the APAC region, Bystronic again increased order intake, driven in particular by the attractive portfolio in the silver segment.

In 2022, Bystronic increased sales by 8.1% (13.0% at constant exchange rates) to CHF 1,015.9 million, with the EMEA, Americas, and APAC regions performing strongly and contributing to growth. In China, business slowed as a result of the ongoing COVID restrictions and the economic slowdown. Revenue recognition was a major challenge. Due to systems that have already been delivered but are not yet operational because of the unavailability of individual components, Bystronic will only be able to recognize sales with a delay. At the end of the year, this effect accounted for approximately CHF 50 million. Overall, Bystronic maintained a high order backlog of over CHF 400 million.

Bystronic pushed ahead with the expansion of all three growth areas of its strategy: With regard to systems, the Group unveiled promising product innovations and expanded its portfolio. On the software side, Bystronic launched the new BySoft Suite, a modular solution that helps customers digitalize their production processes. In the service business, Bystronic expanded its capacities and increased sales by 10.7% (16.5% at constant exchange rates) to CHF 227.2 million (22.4% of Group sales, vs. 21.9% in the previous year).

For the full year, Bystronic expects an operating result (EBIT) between CHF 46 and 49 million.

Bystronic is in a strong position to achieve further growth in an attractive market. On the one hand, Bystronic has a high order backlog exceeding CHF 400 million. On the other, the Group supplies a large number of customers in defensive industries that maintain a solid performance and it has successfully increased the share of recurring sales in the service business. In addition, Bystronic has a strong balance sheet and high net liquidity, which will allow the Group to continue to systematically pursue its strategy.



For queries:

Investor Relations

Beat Neukom

Chief Financial Officer

Phone +41 62 956 40 79

beat.neukom@bystronic.com

Media Relations

Michael Präger

Chief Communication & ESG Officer

Mobile +41 79 870 01 43

michael.praeger@bystronic.com



About Bystronic

Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is a leading global technology company in the field of sheet metal processing. The focus is on the automation of the complete material and data flow of the cutting and bending process chain. The intelligent networking of laser cutting systems and press brakes based on innovative automation, software, and service solutions is key to achieving the comprehensive digitalization of the sheet metal processing industry.

Bystronics operational headquarters are located in Niederönz, Switzerland. Additional development and production sites are located in Sulgen (Switzerland), Gotha (Germany), Cazzago San Martino and San Giuliano Milanese (Italy), Tianjin, Shanghai and Shenzhen (China), and Hoffman Estates (USA). We are active with our own sales and service companies in more than 30 countries and are represented by agents in numerous other countries.

Disclaimer

This media release has been published in English and German. The German version is authoritative. This media release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to uncertainty and risks. Actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. Some of these uncertainties and risks relate to factors that are beyond Bystronics ability to control or predict precisely, such as, in particular, future market conditions, currency fluctuations, or the behavior of other market participants, suppliers, and transport companies, as well as possible effects of the war in Ukraine and the associated sanctions. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, since these relate only to the date of this communication. Bystronic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other factors.