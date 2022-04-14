Bystronic AG: Bystronic again reports high order intake - supply chain constraints delay deliveries of larger system solutions

Bystronic AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement



14.04.2022 / 06:30





Bystronic again reports high order intake -

supply chain constraints delay deliveries of larger system solutions

Order intake increases by 7.6% at constant exchange rates compared to the strong prior year period

Sales grew by 6.1% at constant exchange rates in spite of delayed deliveries

Sales growth of 10-12% and EBIT margin between 8-9% expected for 2022

Key performance indicators

CHF million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 in % in % CER 1 Order intake 266.7 252.7 5.5 7.6 Net sales 204.1 197.0 3.6 6.1

1 at constant exchange rates



Zurich, April 14, 2022 - The positive market dynamics continued in the first quarter of 2022. Bystronic reports a strong, broad-based demand owing to its innovative product and service portfolio. Although the previous year was influenced by pandemic-related catch-up effects, Bystronic increased its order intake by 5.5% to CHF 266.7 million (7.6% at constant exchange rates) compared to the strong prior year quarter. Demand developed favorably for all applications, in particular in the Gold segment. The EMEA, Americas, and APAC regions achieved solid growth, while order intake in China declined due to the economic outlook.

Quarterly sales increased by 3.6% to CHF 204.1 million (6.1% at constant exchange rates) as limited component availability delayed deliveries and installations of larger system solutions. In the EMEA and Americas regions, Bystronic's sales growth at constant exchange rates was in the single-digit range, while sales in APAC grew at a strong double-digit rate. In China, sales at constant exchange rates remained slightly below the previous year because of regional lockdowns.

In an effort to efficiently fulfil the high order volumes and install systems at customer sites, Bystronic is driving forward the local sourcing of components and the expansion of regional production and installation capacities. In addition, the group is examining alternative components and procurement channels.



For the 2022 financial year, Bystronic continues to expect sales growth of 10-12% (12-16% organically) and an EBIT margin of between 8-9%. Due to the delayed sales recognition in the first half of the year, higher procurement costs, and the investments in its service business, the group expects the operating result (EBIT) in the first half-year below the previous year's level and an improved performance in the second half-year. This is based on the assumption that the current market environment will improve.



About Bystronic

Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is a leading global technology company in the field of sheet metal processing. The focus is on the automation of the complete material and data flow of the cutting and bending process chain. The intelligent networking of laser cutting systems and press brakes based on innovative automation, software, and service solutions is key to achieving the comprehensive digitalization of the sheet metal processing industry.

Bystronic's operational headquarters are located in Niederönz, Switzerland. Additional development and production sites are located in Sulgen (Switzerland), Gotha (Germany), Cazzago San Martino and San Giuliano Milanese (Italy), Tianjin and Shenzhen (China), and Hoffman Estates (USA). We are active with our own sales and service companies in more than 30 countries and are represented by agents in numerous other countries.



Disclaimer

This media release has been published in English and German. Should the English translation differ from the German original, the wording of the German version shall prevail.

This release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to uncertainty and risks. Actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. Some of these uncertainties and risks relate to factors that are beyond Bystronic's ability to control or predict precisely, such as, in particular, future market conditions, currency fluctuations, or the behavior of other market participants, suppliers, and transport companies, as well as possible effects of the war in Ukraine and the associated sanctions. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, since these relate only to the date of this communication. Bystronic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other factors.