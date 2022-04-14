|
Bystronic AG: Bystronic again reports high order intake - supply chain constraints delay deliveries of larger system solutions
Bystronic again reports high order intake -
Quarterly sales increased by 3.6% to CHF 204.1 million (6.1% at constant exchange rates) as limited component availability delayed deliveries and installations of larger system solutions. In the EMEA and Americas regions, Bystronic's sales growth at constant exchange rates was in the single-digit range, while sales in APAC grew at a strong double-digit rate. In China, sales at constant exchange rates remained slightly below the previous year because of regional lockdowns.
In an effort to efficiently fulfil the high order volumes and install systems at customer sites, Bystronic is driving forward the local sourcing of components and the expansion of regional production and installation capacities. In addition, the group is examining alternative components and procurement channels.
This release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to uncertainty and risks. Actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. Some of these uncertainties and risks relate to factors that are beyond Bystronic's ability to control or predict precisely, such as, in particular, future market conditions, currency fluctuations, or the behavior of other market participants, suppliers, and transport companies, as well as possible effects of the war in Ukraine and the associated sanctions. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, since these relate only to the date of this communication. Bystronic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other factors.
