Bystronic AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Bystronic AG: Bystronic nominates Eva Zauke as a new member of the Board of Directors



13-Dec-2022 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Bystronic nominates Eva Zauke as a new member of the Board of Directors Bystronic intends to strengthen its Board of Directors with expertise and leadership experience in the field of digitalization. The Board nominates Eva Zauke as a new member for election by the Annual General Meeting in April 2023.

Zurich, December 13, 2022 Bystronic is strengthening the strategic expertise of its Board of Directors in the field of digitalization, in particular for the development and application of new software solutions. The Board of Directors nominates Eva Zauke as a new member for election by the Annual General Meeting on April 25, 2023.

Within the framework of long-term partnerships, Bystronic supports its customers with the digitalization of their business processes among other things with the recently launched BySoft Suite software solution. Eva Zauke has more than twenty years experience in the software industry, holding various management positions among others at Oracle and Deutsche Post DHL, and currently at SAP. She has profound expertise relating to software technologies, experience in the development of software-based business models, as well as their implementation and application in global industry.

Dr. Heinz O. Baumgartner, Chairman of the Board of Directors, says: We are delighted to be able to nominate Eva Zauke, a renowned digitalization expert, as a new member of the Board of Directors. Her many years of industry experience make her a valuable addition to our Board. She will make an important contribution to further driving forward our successful strategy within our growth areas comprising systems, software, and service.

Additional information

The CVs of the current and new Board members nominated for election are available on Bystronics website. Further information will follow together with the invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting. https://ir.bystronic.com/en/corporate-governance/board-of-directors.php

For queries:

Investor Relations

Patrizia Meier

Mobile +41 79 637 46 33

patrizia.meier@bystronic.com

Media Relations

Michael Präger

Mobile +41 79 870 01 43

michael.praeger@bystronic.com



About Bystronic

Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is a leading global technology company in the field of sheet metal processing. The focus is on the automation of the complete material and data flow of the cutting and bending process chain. The intelligent networking of laser cutting systems and press brakes based on innovative automation, software, and service solutions is key to achieving the comprehensive digitalization of the sheet metal processing industry.

Bystronics operational headquarters are located in Niederönz, Switzerland. Additional development and production sites are located in Sulgen (Switzerland), Gotha (Germany), Cazzago San Martino and San Giuliano Milanese (Italy), Tianjin and Shenzhen (China), and Hoffman Estates (USA). We are active with our own sales and service companies in more than 30 countries and are represented by agents in numerous other countries.

Disclaimer

This media release has been published in English and German. The German version is authoritative. This media release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to uncertainty and risks. Actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. Some of these uncertainties and risks relate to factors that are beyond Bystronics ability to control or predict precisely, such as, in particular, future market conditions, currency fluctuations, or the behavior of other market participants, suppliers, and transport companies, as well as possible effects of the war in Ukraine and the associated sanctions. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, since these relate only to the date of this communication. Bystronic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other factors.