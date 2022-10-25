Bystronic AG: Bystronic publishes 2021 Sustainability report

|
Zurich, October 25, 2022 Bystronic, a global leader in the sheet metal processing industry, has published its 2021 sustainability report, which captures the companys strong commitment and the integration into its corporate strategy. The report is Bystronics first as a stand-alone company, following its successful transformation from Conzzeta last year and sets the foundation for an accelerated quest of improving sustainability.
Bystronic has developed a framework based on three pillars: empowering people, investing in sustainable solutions and serving as responsive business:
With our legacy in innovation and customer centricity, we want to accelerate the digital and sustainable transformation of our industry, says CEO Alex Waser. We are committed to transparency in this endeavor and will announce ambitious targets in the 2022 report. I am proud that our employees are passionate and energized to deliver results for us, our customers and our industry.
Bystronic has decentralized responsibility for sustainability internally by integrating it into all key functions, ensuring that sustainability considerations are part of all decision making. The sustainable engineering function, for instance, has integrated circular practices and eco-design principles in its product development process.
At Euroblech, the industrys leading trade show for sheet metal processing, which begins today in Hannover, Germany, Bystronic showcases sustainability solutions and an innovative service offering that helps customers improve their own environmental impact and save energy.
The Sustainability report 2021 can be downloaded from our website: https://sustainability.bystronic.com/en/home. It is also available as a PDF under Sustainability report here: https://ir.bystronic.com/en/reports.php
Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is a leading global technology company in the field of sheet metal processing. The focus is on the automation of the complete material and data flow of the cutting and bending process chain. The intelligent networking of laser cutting systems and press brakes based on innovative automation, software, and service solutions is key to achieving the comprehensive digitalization of the sheet metal processing industry.
Bystronics operational headquarters are located in Niederönz, Switzerland. Additional development and production sites are located in Sulgen (Switzerland), Gotha (Germany), Cazzago San Martino and San Giuliano Milanese (Italy), Tianjin and Shenzhen (China), and Hoffman Estates (USA). We are active with our own sales and service companies in more than 30 countries and are represented by agents in numerous other countries.
This release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to uncertainty and risks. Actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. Some of these uncertainties and risks relate to factors that are beyond Bystronics ability to control or predict precisely, such as, in particular, future market conditions, currency fluctuations, or the behavior of other market participants, suppliers, and transport companies, as well as possible effects of the war in Ukraine and the associated sanctions. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, since these relate only to the date of this communication. Bystronic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other factors.
