Bystronic AG: Bystronic publishes invitation to the Annual General Meeting



25.03.2022 / 07:42



Bystronic publishes invitation to the Annual General Meeting Zurich, March 25, 2022 - Due to the persisting COVID-19 pandemic, Bystronic will hold the Annual General Meeting without physical attendance of shareholders. The Annual General Meeting will take place on April 26, 2022 at the company's headquarters in Zurich. Shareholders can submit their votes in writing or electronically to the independent proxy.

