Bystronic AG: High sales growth of 14% in the 1st quarter of 2023

High sales growth of 14% in the 1st quarter of 2023 Continued high order backlog of approximately CHF 400 million

Customer restraint leads drop in order intake

Increasing easing on the procurement markets KPIs



CHF million Q1 2023 Q1 2022 in % in % c.e.r.1 Order intake 217.8 266.7 (18.3) (14.3) Net sales 233.0 204.1 14.1 19.0 Order backlog 396.6 500.7 (20.7) 1 at constant exchange rates



Zurich, April 14, 2023 Order intake in the first quarter of the current financial year totaled CHF 217.8 million, as expected posting a decline in all regions. In light of the development of the economy, customers already started to exhibit restraint in the second half of 2022, in particular in the EMEA region. This trend continued in the first quarter of 2023, leading to an overall decline in order intake of 18.3% (-14.3% at constant exchange rates). However, order intake in the Americas region and in China was slightly ahead of the previous quarter in the China region in particular due to the relaxation of the COVID-related restrictions. At the end of the quarter, Bystronic maintained a high order backlog of approximately CHF 400 million, with the order intake normalization allowing the lead times for new customer orders to be sped up.

Sales in the first quarter of 2023 were characterized by the ongoing clearing of the high order backlog, growing by 14.1% to CHF 233.0 million (19.0% at constant exchange rates). Although individual procurement bottlenecks persisted, the overall situation exhibited signs of easing. The customers continued to operate at high capacity, and the demand for Bystronics services continued to rise.

Bystronic confirms the outlook for the full year 2023 and in light of the economic slowdown, continues to anticipate a decline in order intake in the machine business, a growing service business, and a higher operating result with a slight decline in sales.

For queries:

Investor Relations

Beat Neukom

Chief Financial Officer

Telephone +41 62 956 40 79

investor@bystronic.com

Media Relations

Michael Präger

Chief Communications & ESG Officer

Mobile +41 79 870 01 43

michael.praeger@bystronic.com



About Bystronic

Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is a leading global technology company in the field of sheet metal processing. The focus is on the automation of the complete material and data flow of the cutting and bending process chain. The intelligent networking of laser cutting systems and press brakes based on innovative automation, software, and service solutions is key to achieving the comprehensive digitalization of the sheet metal processing industry.

Bystronics operational headquarters are located in Niederönz (Switzerland). Additional development and production sites are located in Sulgen (Switzerland), Gotha (Germany), Cazzago San Martino and San Giuliano Milanese (Italy), Tianjin, Shanghai, and Shenzhen (China), and Hoffman Estates (USA). We are active with our own sales and service companies in more than 30 countries and are represented by agents in numerous other countries.

Disclaimer

This media release has been published in English and German. Should the German translation differ from the English original, the wording of the German version shall prevail. This media release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to uncertainty and risks. Actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. Some of these uncertainties and risks relate to factors that are beyond Bystronics ability to control or predict precisely, such as, in particular, future market conditions, currency fluctuations, or the behavior of other market participants, suppliers, and transport companies, as well as possible effects of the war in Ukraine and the associated sanctions. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, since these relate only to the date of this communication. Bystronic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other factors.