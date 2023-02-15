|
Bystronic AG: Jacob Schmidheiny to step down at the 2023 Annual General Meeting
Bystronic AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Jacob Schmidheiny to step down at the 2023 Annual General Meeting
Dr. Heinz O. Baumgartner, Chairman of the Board of Directors, says: Jacob Schmidheiny has been instrumental in shaping the continuous and sustainable evolution of the company. His people-oriented leadership approach and his trust in the employees and stakeholders have played a significant role in our successful development.
The Board of Directors would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation and gratitude to Jacob Schmidheiny for his prudent management and collaboration and sincerely wishes him all the best for the future.
The Board nominates Felix Schmidheiny as his successor for election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Felix Schmidheiny (38) has a Bachelor of Asian-Pacific Studies and holds a Masters degree in international business and law from the University of Sydney. He will enrich the Board of Directors with his experience in finance, law, and business development, and his broad international expertise. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Plazza AG, Zurich.
The election of Felix Schmidheiny is anticipated for the Annual General Meeting on April 25, 2023.
Additional information:
The CVs of the current and new members nominated for election are available on Bystronics website. Further information will follow together with the invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting.
For queries:
Investor Relations
Media Relations
About Bystronic
Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is a leading global technology company in the field of sheet metal processing. The focus is on the automation of the complete material and data flow of the cutting and bending process chain. The intelligent networking of laser cutting systems and press brakes based on innovative automation, software, and service solutions is key to achieving the comprehensive digitalization of the sheet metal processing industry.
Bystronics operational headquarters are located in Niederönz, Switzerland. Additional development and production sites are located in Sulgen (Switzerland), Gotha (Germany), Cazzago San Martino and San Giuliano Milanese (Italy), Tianjin, Shanghai, and Shenzhen (China), and Hoffman Estates (USA). We are active with our own sales and service companies in more than 30 countries and are represented by agents in numerous other countries.
Disclaimer
This media release has been published in English and German. Should the German translation differ from the English original, the wording of the German version shall prevail.
