Jacob Schmidheiny to step down at the 2023 Annual General Meeting

Bystronic AG: Jacob Schmidheiny to step down at the 2023 Annual General Meeting

Jacob Schmidheiny to step down at the 2023 Annual General Meeting

Zurich, February 15, 2023 After 46 years on the Board of Directors 30 of which as its Chairman Jacob Schmidheiny will step down on account of age at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors nominates Felix Schmidheiny as his successor for election by the shareholders.

Jacob Schmidheiny has played a pivotal role in shaping the companys development. It was due to his resolute initiative that the former brick and construction products company Zürcher Ziegeleien was transformed into the internationally active industrial group Conzzeta AG, and finally into Bystronic AG, a company focused on sheet metal processing. His approach has been characterized by transformation based on renewal and determined progress.

Dr. Heinz O. Baumgartner, Chairman of the Board of Directors, says: Jacob Schmidheiny has been instrumental in shaping the continuous and sustainable evolution of the company. His people-oriented leadership approach and his trust in the employees and stakeholders have played a significant role in our successful development.

The Board of Directors would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation and gratitude to Jacob Schmidheiny for his prudent management and collaboration and sincerely wishes him all the best for the future.

The Board nominates Felix Schmidheiny as his successor for election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Felix Schmidheiny (38) has a Bachelor of Asian-Pacific Studies and holds a Masters degree in international business and law from the University of Sydney. He will enrich the Board of Directors with his experience in finance, law, and business development, and his broad international expertise. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Plazza AG, Zurich.

The election of Felix Schmidheiny is anticipated for the Annual General Meeting on April 25, 2023.

The CVs of the current and new members nominated for election are available on Bystronic's website. Further information will follow together with the invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting.
https://ir.bystronic.com/en/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/

About Bystronic

Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is a leading global technology company in the field of sheet metal processing. The focus is on the automation of the complete material and data flow of the cutting and bending process chain. The intelligent networking of laser cutting systems and press brakes based on innovative automation, software, and service solutions is key to achieving the comprehensive digitalization of the sheet metal processing industry.

Bystronics operational headquarters are located in Niederönz, Switzerland. Additional development and production sites are located in Sulgen (Switzerland), Gotha (Germany), Cazzago San Martino and San Giuliano Milanese (Italy), Tianjin, Shanghai, and Shenzhen (China), and Hoffman Estates (USA). We are active with our own sales and service companies in more than 30 countries and are represented by agents in numerous other countries.

File: Jacob Schmidheiny to step down at the 2023 Annual General Meeting
