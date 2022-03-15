Bystronic AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Bystronic AG: Strong growth and good results in the 2021 financial year



Strong growth and good results in the 2021 financial year

Bystronic achieved strong organic growth and significantly increased all key figures

Progress with all aspects of the Strategy 2025

A part of the excess liquidity from the successful transformation will be paid out to the shareholders in the form of a dividend of CHF 60

Sales growth of 10-12% and an EBIT margin between 8-9% expected for 2022

Key figures of continuing operations

CHF million 2021 2020 in % in % at CER1 Order intake 1,175.5 777.4 51.2 51.3 Net sales 939.3 801.3 17.2 16.6 Operating result (EBIT) 70.1 42.0 67.0 - in % of net sales 7.5 5.2 - Net result 56.8 28.5 99.2 - Earnings per class A registered share in CHF 27.08 12.89 110.1 - Operating free cash flow 64.8 49.1 32.0 - RONOA 2 in % 25.5 11.7 - - Dividend per class A registered share in CHF 60.0 60.0 - - Number of employees on reporting date 3,543 3,074 15.3 -

1 at constant exchange rates

2 return on net operating assets



Zurich, March 15, 2022 - Bystronic achieved very good results in its first financial year as an independent company and significantly improved all key figures. The group benefited not only from the upswing in many industries, but also from the expansion of its innovative portfolio with an increased focus on systems, service and software. Demand increased at a double-digit pace in all regions and product categories. In total, order intake grew by 51.2% to CHF 1.2 billion and net sales by 17.2% to CHF 939.3 million (organic +16.6%, currency effects +0.6%).

Bystronic continued to expand its service business and increased sales by 30% to CHF 205.4 million (22% of total sales). In 2021, thanks to its new, modular service portfolio, Bystronic sold more than 90% of its new machines in the Gold and silver segments in conjunction with a service contract. In the software business, Bystronic acquired the specialist Kurago in April 2021, with whom it has maintained a close innovation partnership since 2019. The Smart Factory Software Suite is already being tested by a number of customers, and Bystronic will launch the solutions on the market in 2022.

The operating result (EBIT) increased by 67.0% to CHF 70.1 million in the reporting year. In the second half of the year, the situation on the procurement markets deteriorated significantly. This led to pandemic-related increases in costs along the supply chain, in particular for certain components and for shipping. Thanks to its strong regional presence, which was strategically initiated over the past few years, Bystronic was nevertheless able to successfully ensure deliveries and installations of systems at the customers' premises. As part of reassessments, Bystronic also recognized provisions totaling CHF 6 million. In total, the EBIT margin increased from 5.2% to 7.5%. Without the one-off effects from the provisions, EBIT was CHF 76.1 million (adjusted EBIT margin: 8.1%). The net result doubled to CHF 56.8 million.

Thanks to its asset-light business model, Bystronic increased its operating free cash flow by 32.0% to CHF 64.8 million, and the RONOA improved to 25.5%. High advance payments from customers resulting from the strong order intake significantly offset the inventory accumulation due to the challenging situation on the procurement markets.

Alex Waser, CEO of Bystronic, says: "I would like to acknowledge our more than 3,500 employees for the very successful 2021 financial year. It is due to their exceptional efforts that we achieved strong sales and profit growth while simultaneously establishing ourselves as an independent company. We will build on this foundation and we are confident that we will continue to grow profitably in 2022."

Dividend

The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting on April 26, 2022 approve the distribution of a dividend totaling CHF 124.2 million, with the aim of distributing a part of the excess liquidity to the shareholders. The motion takes into account not only the successful completion of the transformation, but also Bystronic's future capital requirements. Subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting, CHF 60.00 will be paid out per class A registered share and CHF 12.00 per class B registered share. Even taking into account the proposed dividend for the 2021 financial year, Bystronic will maintain a solid net liquidity of CHF 370 million with an equity ratio of 62%. This puts the group in a strong position to continue to grow organically and by means of acquisitions. With regard to the future dividend policy, Bystronic plans to distribute between one-third and one-half of the net result as dividends.

Outlook

The conditions on the procurement markets and with regard to shipping capacities continue to be very tense. For Bystronic, this primarily entails challenges in purchasing, longer shipping lead times, and correspondingly higher costs in production, which can only be passed on to customers with a time delay - especially in view of the high order backlog. Assuming that the situation on the procurement markets normalizes during the course of the year, Bystronic expects sales growth of between 10% and 12% and an EBIT margin of between 8% and 9% for 2022. At this time, Bystronic is unable to assess potential impacts of the war in Ukraine on the global economy and the development of business. Until 2025, Bystronic continues to aim for annual organic sales growth in excess of 5%, an EBIT margin of over 12%, and a RONOA of over 25%.



The 2021 Annual Report is available on our website: https://ir.bystronic.com/en/reports.php

Key figures Bystronic Discontinued operations Total Group CHF million 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales 939.3 801.3 183.6 482.3 1,122.9 1,283.5 Operating result (EBIT) 70.1 42.0 -88.8 37.7 -18.7 79.7 Net result 56.8 28.5 -84.6 38.4 -27.8 66.9 Earnings per class A share 27.08 12.89 -40.89 18.57 -13.81 31.46



About Bystronic

Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is a leading global technology company in the field of sheet metal processing. The focus is on the automation of the complete material and data flow of the cutting and bending process chain. The intelligent networking of laser cutting systems and press brakes based on innovative automation, software, and service solutions is key to achieving the comprehensive digitalization of the sheet metal processing industry. Bystronic's operational headquarters are located in Niederönz, Switzerland. Additional development and production sites are located in Sulgen (Switzerland), Gotha (Germany), Cazzago San Martino and San Giuliano Milanese (Italy), Tianjin and Shenzhen (China), and Hoffman Estates (USA). We are active with our own sales and service companies in more than 30 countries and are represented by agents in numerous other countries.



