13.12.2022 11:00:30

Bystronic AG: Test

Bystronic AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
Bystronic AG: Test

13.12.2022 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Test

Ende der Medienmitteilungen
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Bystronic AG
Giesshübelstrasse 45
8045 Zürich
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 79 637 46 33
E-Mail: investor@bystronic.com
Internet: ir.bystronic.com
ISIN: CH0244017502
Valorennummer: A117LR
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1511745

 
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

1511745  13.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1511745&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bystronic (ex Conzzeta)mehr Nachrichten