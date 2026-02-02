Bystronic completes the acquisition of the Tools for Materials Processing business unit of Coherent Corp., gaining access to new markets in the medical and semiconductor industries

Established Rofin brand serves attractive growth markets

Portfolio expansion in the field of material processing

Expansion of expertise in laser technology

Zurich, February 2, 2026 – Bystronic today announced the completion of its acquisition of the Tools for Materials Processing business unit of US-based Coherent Corp.

The acquisition will help Bystronic expand into attractive new growth markets such as medical technology and semiconductors. In addition, Bystronic's portfolio will be expanded to include new laser applications such as micro material processing, marking, engraving and drilling. With this acquisition, Bystronic secures the rights to the well-known Rofin brand, which will continue to operate under the newly created Bystronic Rofin business unit.

Bystronic Rofin's versatile laser technologies enable the processing of a wide range of materials, including metal, glass, ceramics, polymers and organic materials. Due to the broad variation of applications and materials, the acquisition will open up new opportunities in research and development.

"We warmly welcome all customers, partners, and colleagues of the business into our new Bystronic Rofin business unit,” said Bystronic CEO Domenico Iacovelli. “We are integrating Rofin's successful and pioneering technology into our Bystronic product portfolio, creating a wide range of applications for various sectors. We will continue to support our customers in optimizing and advancing their production to improve their performance so they can remain successful in increasingly competitive markets."