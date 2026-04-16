Bystronic reports decline in first quarter 2026 amid ongoing market uncertainty

Uncertainty surrounding geopolitical developments continues to negatively impact the market environment

Order intake down due to cautious investment behavior by customers KPIs CHF million Q1 2026 Q1 2025 in % in % CER1 Order intake 148.0 154.1 -4.0 +2.9 Net sales 128.0 151.3 -15.4 -9.0 Order backlog 290.5 241.1 +20.5 +27.9 1 at constant exchange rates and incl. changes in scope of consolidation

Zurich, April 16, 2026 – Amid ongoing and new geopolitical developments in the first quarter of 2026, customers remained cautious in their investment decisions across all regions, continuing a trend seen throughout the past year. Order intake for systems and services was CHF 148.0 million, down -4.0% from CHF 154.1 million in the first quarter 2025 (+2.9% at constant exchange rates). Automation solutions recorded higher demand.

Sales were CHF 128.0 million, down -15.4% over the first quarter of 2025 at CHF 151.3 million (-9.0% at constant exchange rates). This decline was mainly attributable to a shift in the product mix toward fully automated systems, which typically involve longer lead times and therefore later revenue recognition.

Order backlog at the end of the quarter increased year over year, in line with the ongoing trend toward automation and digitalization. At the end of the quarter, the order backlog was at CHF 290.5 million, up from CHF 244.4 million at the end of 2025.

The integration of the new Business Unit Bystronic Rofin is progressing well. Customer-side integration is largely complete, and internal integration is on track. Overall, the business unit contributed an order intake of CHF 13.7 million and net sales of CHF 11.7 million over two months, making a positive contribution in the first quarter.

Outlook

The market environment remains characterized by a high degree of uncertainty due to macroeconomic and geopolitical developments. Even though the first quarter was below expectations, we stand by our outlook for increased sales and a step toward profitability in 2026. A more detailed outlook will be given after the second quarter.

For queries:

Chief Financial Officer

Javier Perez

Mobile +41 79 786 03 52

investor@bystronic.com

Media Relations

Michael Präger

Mobile +41 79 870 01 43

michael.praeger@bystronic.com



About Bystronic



Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is shaping the future of industrial manufacturing. As a leading provider of solutions for sheet metal and material processing, the company combines laser cutting technology, press brakes, automation, and software with innovative laser applications for new materials and processes. From marking and micro-processing to complex cutting and welding, Bystronic opens new possibilities for connected, sustainable production worldwide.

Bystronic headquarters are located in Switzerland, with development and production facilities in Germany, Spain, Italy, China and the USA. The company serves customers in more than 30 countries with its own subsidiaries and a network of dealers and agents.

Disclaimer

This media release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to uncertainty and risks. Actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. Some of these uncertainties and risks relate to factors that are beyond Bystronic’s ability to control or predict precisely, such as, in particular, future market conditions, tariff increases by the US Administration and countermeasures by other countries, currency fluctuations, or the behavior of other market participants, suppliers, and transport companies, as well as possible effects of geopolitical tensions. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, since these relate only to the date of this communication. Bystronic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other factors.