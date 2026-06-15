Bystronic updates outlook for the 2026 financial year

Zurich, June 15, 2026 – Bystronic expects higher order intake and net sales in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter. However, order intake, net sales and profitability for the second quarter are expected to be below the Group's previous expectations.

Market conditions in the sheet metal business continue to be challenging. Demand for bending solutions is solid, while demand for laser solutions continues to be impacted by weak market conditions. Lower capacity utilization and pricing pressure in single-machine sales continue to affect profitability. The trend towards automation continues. However, automated solutions typically involve longer lead times, resulting in a slower conversion of the high order backlog into net sales.

Bystronic Rofin, the newly created business unit, continues to have a positive impact on the Group’s

performance, driven by strong demand for semiconductor-related applications.

For the full year 2026, Bystronic expects net sales to exceed the previous year’s level. The growth will likely be achieved primarily through the contribution of Bystronic Rofin. Profitability is not expected to improve versus prior-year level.

Further information on business development and the outlook will be provided with the publication of the Half-Year Report 2026.

For queries:

Chief Financial Officer

Javier Perez

Mobile +41 79 786 03 52

investor@bystronic.com

Media Relations

Michael Präger

Mobile +41 79 870 01 43

michael.praeger@bystronic.com





About Bystronic



Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is shaping the future of industrial manufacturing. As a leading provider of solutions for sheet metal and material processing, the company combines laser cutting technology, press brakes, automation, and software with innovative laser applications for new materials and processes. From marking and micro-processing to complex cutting and welding, Bystronic opens new possibilities for connected, sustainable production worldwide.

Bystronic headquarters are located in Switzerland, with development and production facilities in Germany, Spain, Italy, China and the USA. The company serves customers in more than 30 countries with its own subsidiaries and a network of dealers and agents.

Disclaimer



This media release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to uncertainty and risks. Actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. Some of these uncertainties and risks relate to factors that are beyond Bystronic’s ability to control or predict precisely, such as, in particular, future market conditions, tariff increases by the US Administration and countermeasures by other countries, currency fluctuations, or the behavior of other market participants, suppliers, and transport companies, as well as possible effects of geopolitical tensions. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, since these relate only to the date of this communication. Bystronic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other factors.