BYUtv Announces Winter Premiere Dates For New And Returning Shows

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BYUtv , a family entertainment network available over cable, satellite and streaming, today announced its winter premiere dates at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. The premiere schedule is bookended by new series – unscripted spinoff "Story Trek: Trending" and athlete competition show "All-Round Champion" – and also includes returning favorites "Show Offs" (season 3), "Random Acts" (season 5), "Dwight in Shining Armor" (season 3) and "Studio C" (season 11). "Relative Race," which recently wrapped its sixth season, will present a series of "Where Are They Now?" videos on air and social.

The winter premiere schedule of new and returning shows is as follows:

Wednesday, Jan. 22

"Story Trek: Trending" (season 1) at 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. PT (SERIES PREMIERE)

Monday, Feb. 3

"Show Offs" (season 3) at 7:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. MT / 4:30 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Feb. 5

"Random Acts" (season 5) at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT / 5 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 15

"Dwight in Shining Armor" (season 3) at 8:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. MT / 5:30 p.m. PT

Monday, March 16

"Studio C" (season 11) at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT / 5 p.m. PT

Thursday, March 19

"All-Round Champion" (season 1) at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT / 5 p.m. PT (SERIES PREMIERE)

"Our winter premieres bring a satisfying mix of new and old favorites, from feel-good reality to smart comedy," said Andra Johnson Duke, director of content at BYUtv. "We're constantly striving to curate a diverse schedule of programming that lends itself to our co-viewing strategy. All the shows on the list are filled with entertainment value with universal appeal, but they also have a purposeful element that uplifts and has the potential to bring families and communities closer together."

Beginning Sunday, Jan. 19, fan-favorite "Relative Race" will present a series of 15 "Where Are They Now?" mini-episodes. Airing first as interstitial content on the network and then posted once per week on BYUtv's social media channels, each 8-10-minute episode will feature a different team of past contestants. "Relative Race" – the first family-history based competitive reality show – follows four teams as they meet relatives linked by DNA for the first time in a race throughout the United States. It is produced by Lenzworks and BYUtv.

"Story Trek: Trending" is a spinoff of hit BYUtv show "The Story Trek," which told unbelievable true stories from across the United States for twelve seasons. Original host Todd Hansen is now joined by co-host Bela Erekson to open up a whole new method of story-finding. Each episode focuses on a single trending topic, and Todd and Bela travel to explore the experiences of the people who make or break the fad. The unscripted series is produced by Martian Studios and BYUtv.

"All-Round Champion" features ten of North America's most decorated young athletes who compete in the ultimate competition in sports like wakeboarding, gymnastics and skateboarding. The catch? They won't be competing in their own sports; they'll be competing in each other's. Scored on skill, sportsmanship and improvement at the end of the series, one athlete will be crowned the All-Round Champion. Hosted by Olympian and world champion hurdler Perdita Felicien, the series also features internationally renowned guest mentors such as 12-time Olympic medalist Natalie Coughlin in swimming, Olympic gold medalist Laura Wilkinson in diving, Donny Robinson in BMX, Jessica Phoenix in equestrian jumping, Alicia Sacramone Quinn in gymnastics, Darin Shapiro in wakeboarding and Nick Troutman in white-water kayaking. The inspirational series is produced by marblemedia and BYUtv.

In addition to the shows above, BYUtv's returning original programming slate this winter includes the hilarious, interactive musical improv series "Show Offs"; "Random Acts," an unscripted hidden-camera reality show that highlights the altruistic nature of human beings by featuring real people who are the recipients of random acts of kindness; "Dwight in Shining Armor," a scripted adventure comedy in which the Middle Ages meets Middle America; and the long-running sketch comedy series "Studio C," which touts nearly 2 billion views on YouTube. Arriving in the spring will be new series "Wayne Brady's Comedy IQ," "Wizard of Paws," and "Jeff's Homemade Game Show," along with returning series "Making Good," "Best Cake Wins" and "Hetty Feather." BYUtv is available across the country via cable, satellite and multiple digital media platforms.

For a complete listing of BYUtv's programming and to view full episodes, visit www.byutv.org or download the free app. Press access to video, photo and other assets is available at www.byutv.org/pressinfo.

About BYUtv

BYUtv provides families more than 1,700 hours of entertaining and compelling programming they can enjoy together. The network's content is trusted, contemporary and clean, yet clever and sophisticated enough to inspire children and parents alike. BYUtv's diverse portfolio of original, co-produced and acquired content includes scripted and unscripted dramas and comedies, 700+ hours of live HD collegiate sports, game shows, and holiday special made-for-tv movies, docudramas and concerts. BYUtv is available in 50 million homes in every state of the country on DISH Network, DirecTV and 146 other major cable systems. A digital pioneer, BYUtv was the first U.S. television network to stream all of its content live and unencrypted over the Internet. Today, BYUtv has more than two million YouTube subscribers and nearly two billion views and is available live and on-demand on multiple digital platforms free of charge, including Apple TV, YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Xbox One, Windows Media, digital apps for iOS and Android, and BYUtv.org. Based in Provo, Utah, BYUtv is part of BYU Broadcasting, which is owned by Brigham Young University.

About marblemedia

marblemedia is a leading global entertainment company that develops, produces and distributes compelling TV and interactive digital content for audiences of all ages, across media platforms. With newly launched divisions specializing in primetime unscripted and scripted programming complementing its roster of successful kids and family properties, international distribution company Distribution360 and an in-house interactive studio, marblemedia is an expert in delivering winning content that meets the needs of an ever-changing media landscape. Founded in 2001 by co-CEOs Mark Bishop and Matt Hornburg with a vision of creativity, partnership and innovation, the company has offices in Toronto and London, plus a 50-acre production facility located 90 minutes north of Toronto. Learn more at www.marblemedia.com.

About Martian Studios

Martian Studios develops and produces uplifting entertainment, hi-tech live experiences, and commercial content for cool brands. Led by award-winning writer/director Tom Durham, past projects include BYUtv's Emmy-nominated reality show "The Food Nanny" and the fan-favorite sci-fi feature "95ers." Tom and the Martians were thrilled to team up with veteran journalist and TV personality Todd Hansen on "Story Trek: Trending."

About Lenzworks

Lenzworks is a Utah-based video production company specializing in high-concept creative services for clients worldwide. With some of the most talented professionals in the country, its Salt Lake City facility produces award-winning television programming, marketing videos, commercials and broadcast promotions in a quality-controlled and cost-effective manner. Since 2000, its ongoing success has been a result of something simple – word of mouth. Its ability to deliver exactly what its clients need has them telling others to call Lenzworks. Its company philosophy is to bring fresh ideas and innovative approaches to every project while developing lasting relationships.

