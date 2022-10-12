|
12.10.2022 15:05:00
ByzFunder Finances Over $250 Million in Originations
NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ByzFunder celebrates over $250 million in originations since its inception in November 2019. The company has been working ardently in financing small-to-medium-sized businesses in the US while experiencing exponential company growth even during the economic challenges plaguing the US and global markets.
In 2021, ByzFunder received a financial injection from their strategic partner, Old Hill Partners, of up to $40 million, enhancing their position in the alternative financing space. ByzFunder continues to thrive within the Small Business Financing FinTech industry.
ByzFunder CEO Ilya Fridman explained: "We have a mission to create financial services that elevate small business experiences. I am incredibly excited about what we have and continue to achieve. Our short-term financing solutions help amplify the impact of small to medium-sized businesses, creating an opportunity for businesses to grow, even in the current global climate. I am extremely proud of our team, who continue to put their best foot forward."
ByzFunder enjoyed a solid year of business growth that included a triple-digit increase in revenues and a 50% increase in staff, with significant hires in the tech, accounting, operations, and risk departments.
In addition to the financial successes, the company added new technology updates to its portfolio, with a new tech release on the horizon.
About ByzFunder
ByzFunder NY LLC is a leading non-bank financing company that has successfully provided small to medium-sized businesses with fast and convenient financing alternatives since 2019. ByzFunder combines technology and non-traditional credit algorithms to offer attractive pricing and exceptional customer service to a market not captured by traditional banks.
CONTACT:
Naquita Hendricks
n.hendricks@byzfunder.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/byzfunder-finances-over-250-million-in-originations-301647081.html
SOURCE ByzFunder
