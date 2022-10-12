Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.10.2022 15:05:00

ByzFunder Finances Over $250 Million in Originations

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ByzFunder celebrates over $250 million in originations since its inception in November 2019. The company has been working ardently in financing small-to-medium-sized businesses in the US while experiencing exponential company growth even during the economic challenges plaguing the US and global markets.

ByzFunder Finances Over $250 Million in Originations

ByzFunder celebrates over $250 million in originations since its inception in November 2019.

In 2021, ByzFunder received a financial injection from their strategic partner, Old Hill Partners, of up to $40 million, enhancing their position in the alternative financing space. ByzFunder continues to thrive within the Small Business Financing FinTech industry.

ByzFunder CEO Ilya Fridman explained: "We have a mission to create financial services that elevate small business experiences. I am incredibly excited about what we have and continue to achieve. Our short-term financing solutions help amplify the impact of small to medium-sized businesses, creating an opportunity for businesses to grow, even in the current global climate. I am extremely proud of our team, who continue to put their best foot forward."

ByzFunder enjoyed a solid year of business growth that included a triple-digit increase in revenues and a 50% increase in staff, with significant hires in the tech, accounting, operations, and risk departments.

In addition to the financial successes, the company added new technology updates to its portfolio, with a new tech release on the horizon.

About ByzFunder

ByzFunder NY LLC  is a leading non-bank financing company that has successfully provided small to medium-sized businesses with fast and convenient financing alternatives since 2019. ByzFunder combines technology and non-traditional credit algorithms to offer attractive pricing and exceptional customer service to a market not captured by traditional banks.

CONTACT:
Naquita Hendricks
n.hendricks@byzfunder.com

ByzFunder Logo (PRNewsfoto/ByzFunder)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/byzfunder-finances-over-250-million-in-originations-301647081.html

SOURCE ByzFunder

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schließen deutlich höher -- ATX schließt in Grün -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Donnerstag zeitweise an die Nulllinie zurück, bevor er wieder deutlich anstieg. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt rutschte nach Bekanntgabe der US-Inflationszahlen auf rotes Terrain, konnte sich im Anschluss jedoch wieder weit über die Nulllinie vorarbeiten. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich in Grün. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen