C++ creator Bjarne Stroustrup defends its safety

The creator of C++, Bjarne Stroustrup, is defending the venerable programming language after the US National Security Agency (NSA) recently recommended against using it. NSA advises organizations to use memory safe languages instead.Responding to the agency's November 2022 bulletin on software memory safety , Stroustrup, who designed C++ in 1979, stressed decades-long efforts to enable better, safer, and more efficient C++. "In particular, the work on the C++ Core Guidelines specifically aims at delivering statically guaranteed type-safe and resource-safe C++ for people who need that without disrupting code bases that can manage without such strong guarantees or introducing additional tool chains," Stroustrup said in a published response.