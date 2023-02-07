|
07.02.2023 12:00:00
C++ still shining in language popularity index
C++, already established as a rising star in the Tiobe programming language popularity index, continues to make great strides so far in 2023.The language scored an increase of 5.93% this month over the same time last year, far ahead of all other languages, software quality services vendor Tiobe said. In January, C++ won the Tiobe Programming Language of the Year designation for 2022, awarded to the language experiencing the most growth in Tiobe's index. C++ is favored for developing applications requiring capabilities of the C language but for large software systems, Tiobe said. The founder of C++, Bjarne Stroustrup, recently cited uses ranging from aerospace to artificial intelligence/machine learning to biomedicine.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
