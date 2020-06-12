C.A. Short Company Announces the Addition of Kevin Gergel to Their Leadership Team as VP of Incentives

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C.A. Short Company, a leader in Rewards & Recognition, Engagement, and Incentives, has added Kevin Gergel as VP of Incentives to their leadership team. In this role, Kevin will lead the strategy and day to day operations of the incentives business for C.A. Short. Kevin will be based out of Atlanta, GA and will maintain an office at the C.A. Short headquarters just outside of Charlotte, NC.

Kevin had this to say about joining the C.A. Short team: "I'm thrilled to join C.A. Short Company as VP of Incentives. More times than not, sales incentive & recognition programs are treated as an afterthought instead of a strategic initiative. Which is truly a shame because when structured correctly, sales incentives have the potential to help lift revenues, reinforce leanings, increase productivity & eNPS, drive customer satisfaction, improve channel loyalty, and grow market share. If you get incentives right, you will inspire your people and partners and you will drive real business results. Offering incentive rewards and recognition solutions as part of a properly designed program supports your brand, culture, and objectives by encouraging, engaging and energizing all your associates, sales teams, dealer and channel partners and customers to support the success of your organization. It's a true win, win."

Kevin graduated with a Business Management Degree from Kennesaw State University and was an All-American catcher and team captain of the baseball team. He was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 2005 MLB Draft. Kevin pivoted to sales after his baseball career where he has 13 years of professional B2B sales and marketing experience and had successful stints with two of the largest telecom companies in the world (AT&T & Comcast.) He has spent the majority of his career in the motivational solutions industry, helping clients design & deliver total rewards programs, channel & sales incentives, meetings and events, and creative communications campaigns. He is also the founder of Gimmick Dad, a resource for parents to find unique ways to emotionally connect with their children. Kevin can be reached at kgergel@cashort.com. Learn more about C.A. Short Company and how next generation incentives can help your organization achieve greater success.

C.A. Short Company is a recognized industry leader in all things recognition/engagement and incentives. For more than 80 years, C.A. Short Company has developed and managed traditional Years of Service, Total Recognition, Safety Incentives, Sales & Channel Incentives and more. Learn more about C.A. Short Company and their vision to help companies create the all-in employee and increase performance at http://www.cashort.com

SOURCE CA Short