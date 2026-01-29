C.H. Robinson Shares Rise After Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) shares climbed after-hours after the company released its fourth-quarter and full-year results. This despite revenue taking a hit compared to last year.

Shares rose in after-hours trading on Wednesday, to trade at $196.96, an increase of $12.68, or about 6.88 percent, on the Nasdaq.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported a net income of $136.3 million, down from $149.3 million during the same time last year. EPS also dropped to $1.14, compared to $1.24 a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter decreased by 6.5 percent year over year, coming in at $3.91 billion. The company reported adjusted net income of $149.2 million in the fourth quarter, compared with about $146.7 million a year earlier, while adjusted EPS rose to $1.23 from roughly $1.21 in the same period of 2024.

For the full year, adjusted net income increased to $618.2 million, up from approximately $547.5 million last year, and adjusted EPS climbed to $5.09 from about $4.51 in 2024.

Bozeman, CEO said, "While we're pleased with the results we've delivered in the last two years, we are still in the early stages of our transformation. Significant runway exists as we continue to deepen the Lean mindset and scale custom-built AI agents across the enterprise."