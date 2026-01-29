C.H. Robinson Worldwide Aktie
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q4
(RTTNews) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $136.32 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $149.31 million, or $1.22 per share, last year.
Excluding items, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $149.24 million or $1.23 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period fell 6.5% to $3.912 billion from $4.184 billion last year.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $136.32 Mln. vs. $149.31 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.12 vs. $1.22 last year. -Revenue: $3.912 Bln vs. $4.184 Bln last year.
