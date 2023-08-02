02.08.2023 23:48:07

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. Reveals Decline In Q2 Profit, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $97.3 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $348.2 million, or $2.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 35.0% to $4.42 billion from $6.80 billion last year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $97.3 Mln. vs. $348.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.81 vs. $2.67 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.83 -Revenue (Q2): $4.42 Bln vs. $6.80 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.mehr Nachrichten