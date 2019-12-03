|
03.12.2019 18:09:00
C Spire, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Sen. Greg Reed, and others to make major Alabama fiber-optic consumer, business broadband expansion announcement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- News media representatives are invited to attend a press conference on Thursday, Dec. 5 where C Spire will join state and local elected officials and business leaders to announce plans for expansion of its ground-breaking fiber-optic broadband internet access program across Alabama, including major projects in the Birmingham metropolitan area.
The Mississippi-based diversified telecommunications and technology services company will be joined at the press conference by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Jasper, Alabama Mayor David O'Mary, Alabama State Senator Greg Reed and Tony Smoke, vice president of the Birmingham division of Alabama Power.
Since 2014, C Spire has rolled out ultra-fast Gigabit internet access and related services in 23 Mississippi markets, boosting overall broadband connection speeds in the state by 200 percent since 2014. The suite of services is competitively priced and is paving the way for a boom in smart home applications, innovation and economic growth.
"We are passionate about providing the best products and services, powered by the best people, and we are committed to continually improving these products and services for our customers," said C Spire CEO Hu Meena. "Time and again, we have proved this commitment in Mississippi – investing in the deployment of thousands of miles of fiber-optic infrastructure over which we deliver unmatched Internet capacity. We are excited to bring this same infrastructure investment and customer-inspired services to the people and businesses of Alabama."
WHEN:
Thursday, December 5, 2019
11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. CT
WHERE:
Region's Field
1401 First Avenue South
Birmingham, AL 35233
WHO:
About C Spire
C Spire is a privately-held diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data, cloud and managed services for businesses. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/c-spire-birmingham-mayor-randall-woodfin-sen-greg-reed-and-others-to-make-major-alabama-fiber-optic-consumer-business-broadband-expansion-announcement-300968413.html
SOURCE C Spire
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt tief im Minus -- DAX wieder unter 13.000er Marke -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Tag überwiegend niedriger
Die unwägbare US-Handelspolitik belastet die Wall Street. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Dienstag deutlich schwächer. Der DAX erholte sich etwas vom Schreck nach den jüngsten Trump-Äußerungen. Zudem gaben die asiatischen Indizes mehrheitlich ab.