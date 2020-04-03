C Spire expands free WiFi pop ups in select company retail store parking lots for students

RIDGELAND, Miss., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C Spire has added eight new markets to a service it started last week that provides students forced out of school by the COVID-19 virus with free, high-speed WiFi internet so they can access online education content from the safety and convenience of their cars in the parking lots of select company retail stores.

With many WiFi hot spots closed or curtailed to comply with social distancing policies, C Spire expanded the free high-speed internet access in the parking lots outside company retail stores in seven new markets, including Indianola, Greenwood, Grenada, Batesville, Hattiesburg (Highway 98), Gulfport, D'Iberville and Waynesboro.

The service was already available in Bay St. Louis, Columbia, Greenville, Magee, Brandon, Clinton and Starkville. Under the program, students and parents can pull into a C Spire store parking lot, park their vehicle in designated areas and log onto the free high-speed WiFi during normal business hours to help them work on school assignments until schools reopen.

C Spire's sister company, Franklin Telephone, also is providing free WiFi outside the Franklin Chess Center, 63 Main Street, in Meadville.

C Spire is available to customers 24/7 at cspire.com with chat reps to answer questions. The company also offers free next-day shipping for most online orders and same day delivery and curbside pickup at a wider selection of C Spire retail locations.

