RIDGELAND, Miss., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C Spire will provide K-12 students in Mississippi public schools with free access to dozens of online learning websites so they can continue their studies from home during this time, it was announced Thursday.

The company's decision means students' access on these approved websites using a C Spire wireless device will not count against the data use in their plan.

C Spire worked with sources that surveyed most of the state's 151 school districts to identify, develop and test the approved learning websites for mobile broadband internet accessibility. The list features some of the most popular and widely available K-12 online learning sites in public education circles.

For more information about C Spire's response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, go to C Spire Cares. To view the list and receive updates of approved online websites for free wireless data for students, go to the C Spire blog update.

About C Spire

C Spire provides a full suite of world-class, customer-inspired dedicated Internet, IP Voice, data, managed services, cloud services, value added resale and mobile communications to businesses and wireless, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access and related home services for consumers. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at twitter.com/cspire.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/c-spire-gives-mississippi-schools-free-wireless-data-access-for-approved-learning-websites-301027131.html

SOURCE C Spire