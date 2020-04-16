C Spire to offer iPhone SE: a powerful new smartphone in a popular design

RIDGELAND, Miss., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C Spire will offer the powerful and affordable new iPhone SE on its customer-inspired mobile communications network later this month.

Featuring A13 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, iPhone SE offers unparalleled performance with great battery life1, and the best single-camera system in an iPhone that unlocks the benefits of Portrait mode2.

iPhone SE comes in three beautiful colors – black, white and (PRODUCT) RED – with a popular design built to withstand the elements with dust and water resistance3.

Customers can pre-order the iPhone SE beginning at 7 a.m. CT on Friday, April 17 online at cspire.com, on apple.com or via phone through Customer Telesales at 1.855.CSPIRE4 for home shipment or pick up at any C Spire retail store once the device is available in retail channels beginning Friday, April 24.

For complete details on C Spire pricing for the iPhone SE, please visit www.cspire.com. For more information on iPhone, please visit: www.apple.com/iphone.

1 Up to 50 percent charge in 30 minutes with 18W adapter or higher (sold separately).

2 Portrait mode on iPhone SE has the ability to recognize people.

3 iPhone SE is splash-, water- and dust-resistant, and was tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP67 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes). Splash, water and dust resistance are not permanent conditions, and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage not covered under warranty. iPhone SE is resistant to accidental spills from common liquids such as soda, coffee, tea, beer and juice. In the event of a spill, rinse the area with water and wipe your iPhone, and dry it.

About C Spire

C Spire provides a full suite of world-class, customer-inspired dedicated Internet, IP Voice, data, managed services, cloud services, value added resale and mobile communications to businesses and wireless, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access and related home services for consumers. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at twitter.com/cspire.

