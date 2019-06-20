C2 Education Celebrates New Location in Vernon Hills with Official Ribbon Cutting and Re-Grand Opening Celebration

VERNON HILLS, Ill., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C2 Education (C2), the nation's premier network of subject tutoring, SAT®, ACT®, and PSAT® test prep, and college admissions counseling centers held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Re-Grand Opening Celebration on June 20th to help usher in C2's new location in Hawthorn Hills Square at 700 North Milwaukee Avenue.

The official ribbon cutting, which was hosted by the Vernon Hills Chamber of Commerce, took place on Thursday, June 20th followed by an open house and meet and greet. As part of the festivities, the Vernon Hills location is featuring a free testing event daily through June 29th by appointment.

C2 Education has moved from one side of Dick's Sporting Goods to a larger location on the other side in order to accommodate the demand for C2's services. "The Vernon Hills community has truly supported C2 Education just as we have helped so many area students achieve their academic goals over the past 16 years," said Center Director Sujin Kim. "Now, local families have a terrific new facility where they can bring their children to receive the area's finest school support, test prep, and college counseling services."

C2 Vernon Hills has helped students gain acceptance to their dream colleges all around the country including Princeton, Columbia, MIT, Stanford, Johns Hopkins, Caltech, Vanderbilt, Cornell, Rice, UCLA, Emory, Georgetown, Berkeley, USC, Carnegie Mellon, NYU, Georgia Tech, UT Austin, and WashU as well as close to home at the University of Chicago, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Michigan, and the University of Illinois – Urbana-Champaign.

Families and students interested in learning more about the new location should call 847-573-1570 or visit https://www.c2educate.com/locations/vernon-hills-il/.

About C2 Education

C2 Education (http://www.C2education.com) was founded in 1997 by David Kim and Jim Narangajavana, two Harvard students offering private tutoring programs from their dorm room. Now one of the nation's leading Tutoring, Test Prep, and College Admissions Counseling organizations, the company has grown to over 180 centers nationwide serving over 14,000 students and their families. C2 utilizes a unique approach that combines individualized instruction, customized curriculum, and dedicated education experts that helps students on the path to their dream college. C2 Education is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. Follow the company on Facebook at facebook.com/c2education.

Media Contact:

Kenny Fried

Email: kfried@aboutbwf.com

Phone: 202-468-8200

SOURCE C2 Education