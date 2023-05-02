|
02.05.2023 17:16:36
C3.ai: Bubble Burst or Buy the Dip?
Artificial intelligence (AI) is arguably Wall Street's most prominent theme in 2023, and enterprise software company C3.ai (NYSE: AI) benefited greatly from that extra attention. Share prices have spiked more than 200% since January but fell back to Earth somewhat in recent weeks.Is this AI stock taking a breather before trudging higher, or is this a bubble of hype finally bursting? Before buying the dip, long-term investors should consider these three potential concerns that C3.ai's business must address in order to succeed.C3.ai sells AI applications and software to enterprises. This includes a platform where developers can create AI applications using C3.ai's building blocks or purchase finished applications that can serve specific purposes for a business.Continue reading
