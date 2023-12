C3.ai Is Falling: Time to Buy This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock?

After the market closed on Wednesday, C3.ai (NYSE: AI) reported results for the second quarter of its current fiscal year, which ended Oct. 31. Despite posting a smaller-than-expected loss in the quarter, sales came in lower than anticipated -- and the stock fell roughly 8% in after-hours trading. The company posted a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss of $0.13 per share on sales of $73.2 million in fiscal Q2. While the company's bottom line came in significantly better than the per-share loss of $0.18 targeted by the average analyst estimate, sales in the period fell short of Wall Street's target for revenue of $74.3 million. If you're thinking about investing in C3.ai, take a look at this infographic breaking down the business's second-quarter performance and read on for a verdict on whether the artificial intelligence (AI) stock is a smart buy right now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel