Incredible Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270
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21.05.2026 12:53:00
C3.ai Recently Announced Incredible News for Investors. Is It Time to Buy the Stock?
C3.ai (NYSE: AI) stock has plummeted by 36% so far this year despite the broader artificial intelligence (AI) industry producing significant gains. Last September, its founder and longtime CEO Thomas Siebel stepped down to deal with health issues, which led to an unexpected collapse in the company's revenue. Siebel played an important role in selling C3.ai's software applications, and he was also instrumental in managing relationships with some of the company's most important customers. As a result, several lucrative deals were either lost or delayed when he departed.But fortunately for shareholders, C3.ai recently announced that Siebel returned to the CEO role on May 8. Could this be the ultimate opportunity to buy C3.ai stock ahead of a potential recovery in the company's operating results?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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29.01.26
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