Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
04.03.2026 00:50:00
C3.ai Shares Plunge. Should Investors Buy the Stock on the Dip?
The share price of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) plunged last week after the company reported its fiscal Q3 results, continuing the stock's recent struggles. The enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company badly missed estimates, issued weak guidance, and announced massive layoffs. The stock has now lost more than two-thirds of its value over the past year, as of this writing.Let's take a closer look to see if the stock could be a rebound candidate.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
