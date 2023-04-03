|
C3.ai Stock: 3 Reasons to Avoid This Hot Artificial Intelligence Company
Everyone is talking about artificial intelligence (AI) these days. Thanks to the breakthrough of ChatGPT, tech CEOs and pundits alike are convinced that artificial intelligence, in particular generative AI, will be the next major computing platform.Unfortunately for investors, pure-play AI stocks are hard to come by on the stock market, making it hard to know how to capitalize on this opportunity. That's a major reason why C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has attracted so much attention on Wall Street. It's one of the few AI stocks available to investors with a model using a software-as-a-service platform to deliver AI for enterprise solutions for customers.As a result of that surge of interest in artificial intelligence, C3.ai stock nearly tripled through the first three months of the year. Before you jump on the bandwagon with the high-flying AI stock, you should be aware of the drawbacks it's facing. Here are three reasons to avoid the stock at the moment.Continue reading
