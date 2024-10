C3.ai Stock: A Tale of Two Entities

C3.ai (NYSE: AI) stock presents investors with a serious dilemma.One part of C3.ai is an operations business that offers turnkey artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to organizations spanning multiple industries that help them capitalize on the benefits of the technology. However, investors must also contend with the financial C3.ai, an entity dealing with considerable financial losses and other concerns.Hence, the question for investors is which part of this business should drive investment decisions in the SaaS stock. Let's take a closer look.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool