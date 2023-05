C3.ai Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

C3.ai (NYSE: AI) stock has gotten a ton of attention this year as investors have jumped on the artificial intelligence (AI) hype train. The stock had tripled at one point year to date, but even after a pullback following a short-seller report, shares are still up 75% this year.The focus on AI from investors hasn't let up either, but does that make C3.ai a buy right now? Or are there other AI stocks that investors should focus on?To answer that question, we asked a C3.ai bull and a C3.ai bear to weigh in on the stock.Continue reading