22.09.2023 13:15:00
C3.ai Stock Fell 40% in Just 7 Weeks. Time to Buy the Dip?
At the beginning of 2023, few people would have accurately predicted how C3.ai (NYSE: AI) stock was going to perform this year. After booking a year-to-date rise of more than 300% at one point, it trended in the other direction. Since early August, it has dropped by about 40%.After a summer when the stock looked overvalued, the AI stock has dipped to a more reasonable level. Considering the world's continued focus on AI, has that decline made C3.ai a buy, or should investors still avoid this stock?A growing recognition of the power and potential of artificial intelligence stoked broad investor interest in AI stocks across the board, and at one point, C3.ai stock was generously rewarding shareholders. For much of the year, it was outperforming the stock many consider the leading light of the AI industry -- Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
