C3.ai Stock Has Already Plummeted by 36% in 2026. Buy the Dip, or Run for the Hills?
C3.ai (NYSE: AI) was one of the world's first enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) companies. Today, it offers over 40 ready-made applications that help businesses deploy this revolutionary technology in a fast and cost-effective manner. However, the company's long-term shareholders have been on a wild ride which has, unfortunately, culminated in steep losses since its initial public offering (IPO).The company went public in December 2020 at $42 per share, before quickly soaring to an all-time high of $161 during that same month. However, it has trended lower ever since, and despite some attempted recoveries along the way, it is now trading at an all-time low of around $8. It's sitting on a year-to-date loss of 36% in 2026 alone, as the company's new CEO struggles to stabilize its financial results following the departure of its founder, Thomas Siebel, last September due to health issues.But the emerging AI industry continues to boom. Could this be the ultimate chance to buy C3.ai stock at a heavy discount to its all-time high, or should investors steer clear?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
