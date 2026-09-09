Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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09.09.2026 10:39:00
C3.ai Stock Has Plummeted by 22% in 2026. Buy the Dip, or Run for the Hills?
Artificial intelligence (AI) has created trillions of dollars' worth of value for some of America's largest organizations over the last few years, but not every company in this booming industry has been a winner. C3.ai (NYSE: AI) stock, for instance, is down 22% in 2026 (as of the market close last Friday, Sept. 4), as investors abandon ship over the company's declining revenue and steep losses.
Last September, C3.ai's founder, Thomas Siebel, stepped down from his role as CEO to focus on his health issues. Since he played a central role in the sales and customer relationship management processes, his departure led to a sharp decline in the company's revenue.
Fortunately, Siebel returned to lead C3.ai in May, and he is determined to get things back on track. Is it time for investors to start buying the stock?
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