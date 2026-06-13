Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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13.06.2026 11:10:00
C3.ai Stock Is Down 21% in 2026. Should You Buy the Dip, or Run for the Hills?
Artificial intelligence (AI) has already created trillions of dollars worth of value for investors, but not every stock in this space has been a winner. C3.ai (NYSE: AI), for instance, is down 21% so far in 2026, as investors digest the company's declining revenues and ballooning losses.Last September, C3.ai founder Thomas Siebel stepped down from his role as chief executive officer (CEO) to deal with health issues. He played a pivotal role in attracting new customers and maintaining relationships with existing ones, so his departure led to a sharp decline in the company's sales.However, Siebel returned to the CEO role on May 8 and is laser-focused on getting C3.ai back on track, so should investors buy the stock while it's still trading in the red for 2026, or is more downside ahead?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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