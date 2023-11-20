20.11.2023 19:40:46

C3.ai Stock Jumps After OpenAI Drama

The technology industry was thrown into turmoil over the weekend after OpenAI fired CEO Sam Altman and staff threatened to quit. At the end of the day, Altman announced he would be joining Microsoft and most of OpenAI's staff has threatened to quit. One of the beneficiaries today is C3.ai (NYSE: AI), which has seen its stock rise as much as 8.2%. Shares are up 7.3% as of 12:40 p.m. ET.The stock performance of C3.ai has been driven more by artificial intelligence hype than anything else this year. You can see below that revenue is up just 3% in the past year and the company is losing money, but that hasn't mattered because the stock is up 58.3%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 395,00 0,88% Ai Holdings Corp

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen und Japan im Feiertag: ATX und DAX wenig verändert -- Börsen in Fernost schließen etwas fester
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich stabil. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten am Donnerstag im Verlauf höher.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen