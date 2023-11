C3.ai Stock Jumps After OpenAI Drama

The technology industry was thrown into turmoil over the weekend after OpenAI fired CEO Sam Altman and staff threatened to quit. At the end of the day, Altman announced he would be joining Microsoft and most of OpenAI's staff has threatened to quit. One of the beneficiaries today is C3.ai (NYSE: AI), which has seen its stock rise as much as 8.2%. Shares are up 7.3% as of 12:40 p.m. ET.The stock performance of C3.ai has been driven more by artificial intelligence hype than anything else this year. You can see below that revenue is up just 3% in the past year and the company is losing money, but that hasn't mattered because the stock is up 58.3%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel