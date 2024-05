C3.ai Stock Pops 8% After the Generative AI Player's Annual Revenue Guidance Beats Wall Street's Estimates

C3.ai (NYSE: AI) stock gained 8.3% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software applications company released its fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter results. For the quarter, which ended April 30, revenue and adjusted earnings beat Wall Street's estimates, and management's top-line guidance for C3.ai's current quarter and fiscal 2025 also exceeded analysts' consensus estimates. The biggest catalyst for the after-hours surge was likely the better-than-expected full-year outlook.Data source: C3.ai. Fiscal Q4 2024 ended April 30. GAAP = generally accepted accounting principles. *Calculations by author, except for revenue growth, which the company provided.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel