|
09.09.2024 10:10:00
C3.ai Stock Sinks on Disappointing Subscription Growth. Time to Buy the Dip?
Share prices of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) sank after the enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company's subscription revenue growth in its latest quarter disappointed investors. The stock is now down nearly 26% this year.Let's take a closer look at the tech company's recent earnings report and see if the sell-off is an overreaction.For its fiscal 2025 Q1, C3.ai saw its revenue climb 21% year over year to $87.2 million, which was a slight acceleration from the 20% growth it saw last quarter. The revenue total came in between the $84 million to $89 million that management had previously forecast. Subscription revenue rose 20% year over year to $74.5 million, but that total was below the 41% growth C3.ai saw in Q1. Subscription revenue growth had accelerated each quarter over the past year, so the big step down in growth was a disappointment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 378,00
|0,30%