C3.ai Stock Topped the Market Today -- Is It About to Rally?

Hardly for the first time in recent months, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks were the talk of many in the investing world on Tuesday. One that received plenty of chatter was C3.ai (NYSE: AI), which received an analyst recommendation upgrade before market open. The stock closed nearly 2% higher as a result, but investors should remain cautious.These stocks were in the spotlight because of the unexpected turn of events at bellwether generative AI company OpenAI. As the weekend loomed, its CEO Sam Altman was pushed out by the board of directors, which cited rather vague reasoning that he was not "consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities." Wasting little time to poach the leader of the most prominent AI developer, Microsoft (an investor in OpenAI, by the way) announced Sunday it had hired Altman to lead a new AI unit at the tech behemoth.