Atlassian Aktie
WKN DE: A2ABYA / ISIN: GB00BZ09BD16
|
10.09.2026 19:48:05
C3.ai vs. Atlassian: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Are you looking for pure-play exposure to artificial intelligence or a proven software giant? Comparing C3.ai (NYSE:AI) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) reveals two very different paths for software investors today.
C3.ai specializes in enterprise AI applications for complex industries like defense and energy. Atlassian provides the essential collaboration tools that software teams use daily. While both companies operate in the tech stocks space, they offer different levels of maturity and financial stability.
C3.ai sells pre-built AI applications that help organizations improve efficiency in sectors like manufacturing and utilities. It works with major partners like Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business since a few partners represent a large revenue share.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Atlassian
Analysen zu Atlassian
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid: Dow schließt leichter -- ATX beendet Handel wenig bewegt -- DAX schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich im Donnerstagshandel seitwärts, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex im Minus tendierte. Die US-Börsen notierten in Rot. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Donnerstag nach.