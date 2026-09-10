C3.ai vs. Atlassian: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Are you looking for pure-play exposure to artificial intelligence or a proven software giant? Comparing C3.ai (NYSE:AI) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) reveals two very different paths for software investors today.

C3.ai specializes in enterprise AI applications for complex industries like defense and energy. Atlassian provides the essential collaboration tools that software teams use daily. While both companies operate in the tech stocks space, they offer different levels of maturity and financial stability.

C3.ai sells pre-built AI applications that help organizations improve efficiency in sectors like manufacturing and utilities. It works with major partners like Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business since a few partners represent a large revenue share.

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