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WKN DE: A0MYYY / ISIN: PLTELL000023
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10.07.2026 23:27:01
C3.ai vs. BigBear.ai: What Quarterly Revenue Trends Tell Investors About These AI Companies
C3.ai (NYSE:AI) primarily generates revenue by providing enterprise software that helps organizations develop and operate large-scale data applications using artificial intelligence. It recently expanded a collaboration with Shell and recorded a net income margin of negative 224% for the quarter ended April 30, 2026.BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) earns revenue by providing technology consulting and data analysis services using AI for predictive modeling and decision support. While facing a securities fraud investigation from a law firm, it gained national security approval in the Netherlands to use its platform for airport security screening. It reported an EBIT margin of negative 67% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.Tracking revenue helps investors measure a company's ability to generate baseline sales before accounting for expenses. This metric reveals whether an organization is successfully attracting customers and growing its overall business volume over time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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