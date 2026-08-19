Seagate Aktie
WKN DE: A1C08F / ISIN: IE00B58JVZ52
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19.08.2026 22:02:07
C3.ai vs. Seagate Technology: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors face a choice between a software pioneer struggling to find its footing and a hardware giant riding the wave of massive data center expansion in 2026. Which of these tech players is a better buy?C3.ai (NYSE:AI) provides a specialized software platform designed to simplify the deployment of artificial intelligence applications for large enterprises. Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) is a fundamental infrastructure player, manufacturing the high-capacity hard drives required to store the vast amounts of information generated by those same AI models. They represent two very different ways to play the computing revolution.C3.ai focuses on providing enterprise-grade software that helps businesses and government agencies deploy predictive models. The company maintains a vital strategic partnership with Shell, which was extended in June 2026 to further scale global maintenance programs. However, this relationship highlights a customer concentration risk since a few large partners account for a significant portion of revenue in the tech stocks landscape. To diversify, the business is shifting toward a consumption-based pricing model to attract smaller and mid-size enterprises.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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