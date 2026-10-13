UiPath Aktie

UiPath für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CND6 / ISIN: US90364P1057

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13.10.2026 02:41:21

C3.ai vs. UiPath: Which AI-Driven Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As the era of agentic automation arrives, C3.ai (NYSE:AI) and UiPath (NYSE:PATH) offer different ways to play the trend. Choosing between them requires weighing specialized applications against broad business process orchestration.

C3.ai focuses on pre-built enterprise applications for specific industries like energy and defense. UiPath started in robotic process automation and has evolved into an AI-powered platform for automating complex workflows. Both companies are fighting for dominance as corporations move from experimenting with generative tools to deploying full-scale automated agents.

C3.ai provides the C3 Agentic AI Platform, which allows organizations to build and deploy artificial intelligence applications. It serves customers in sectors like defense and energy, though it has recently revised its partnership with Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR). Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as the company works to transition more clients to a consumption-based pricing model.

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UiPath 11,51 -1,54% UiPath

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