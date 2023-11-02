|
02.11.2023 11:11:00
C3.ai's Short Interest Hits 40%: Can the AI Company Prove Its Doubters Wrong?
Given the rapidly growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) as companies attempt to incorporate the hot new technology into many of their products and services, C3.ai (NYSE: AI) is a business that should be thriving. But despite the company being a pure-play AI business, its revenues haven't exactly taken off this year. As a result, a growing number of investors are shorting the stock.One way to measure investor sentiment is by looking at the short interest in a stock as a percentage of its float. The higher the percentage, the more investors there are who are doubtful about the company's future, and who expect to see the stock price sink. While some of those reasons can be speculative and based on short-term price movements, when short interest goes above 10%, there are often other, more concerning reasons behind the bearishness.In C3.ai's case, short interest is much higher than 10%. It has now reached more than 40%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
