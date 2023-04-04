C4 ENERGY® REBRANDS LINE OF C4 SMART ENERGY® DRINKS FORMULATED TO SHARPEN MENTAL FOCUS

Brand unveils six all-new flavors and multifaceted brand campaign as part of the reintroduction

AUSTIN, Texas, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nutrabolt, owner of C4 Energy® , one of the fastest-growing energy-drink brands in the United States, announces the rebrand of C4 Smart Energy, a lineup of energy drinks formulated to sharpen mental focus and elevate alertness, including six all-new flavors, an updated look and feel of the product, and the brand platform, "Stay Focused." To kick off this rebrand, C4 Energy is also unveiling "4 Moments Of", a multifaceted brand campaign that highlights real moments of people getting unstuck and unlocking their moments of greatness, big and small, all with the help of C4 Smart Energy.

This reintroduction of the C4 Smart Energy brand features six all-new flavors including Strawberry Guava, Peach Mango, Cherry Berry Lime, Blood Orange Yuzu, Watermelon Burst, and Tropical Passionfruit, with two additional DTC flavors available online only, Blue Raspberry and Black Cherry. With an updated formula including InnovaBean®, a plant-based, green coffee bean caffeine source and Cognizin®, a patented form of citicoline, designed to support focus and attention, C4 Smart Energy is filling a gap in the energy drink category, providing a beverage that is clinically shown to deliver mental benefits such as enhanced focus. Additionally, C4 Smart Energy will now be available in powder form in convenient on-the-go stick packs that can simply be added to water, providing the same boost of natural energy and mental focus whenever and wherever consumers need it most.

"As a leader in the energy drink space, we understand that for most consumers, caffeine is not enough anymore," says Robert Zajac, Chief Marketing Officer at Nutrabolt. "In fact, 68% of energy drinkers want to boost mental focus with products that feature better-for-you ingredients and clinically proven benefits. With the C4 Smart Energy rebrand, we are filling that white space in the market and providing consumers the product they really want."

To announce the rebrand, C4 Energy is unveiling the all-new "4 Moments Of" brand campaign to showcase C4 Smart Energy's new platform of celebrating the everyday moments of focus that unlock individual greatness. The creative behind this campaign will lean into C4 Smart Energy's role in enabling success in small but important moments that shape the larger journey people are on, featuring a mixed group of "everyday heroes" to place focus on all moments, no matter the size.

"The '4 Moments Of' campaign is all about unlocking your inner greatness by bringing more focus to the moments that matter," says Matt Salvatore, Vice President of Creative at Nutrabolt. "With this, we're putting the creative power and energy into the hands of the consumer, showing them that C4 Smart Energy is for the ordinary, the extraordinary, and every moment in between."

Led by a team of seasoned industry experts, C4 Energy partnered with Wilco Collective for the creative campaign, who brought a wealth of experience to the table and a reputation for developing creative and impactful campaigns through innovative storytelling and compelling visuals. The two companies worked together to push the boundaries of what's possible to create a truly memorable moment for the brand and consumers alike.

The initial stages of the "4 Moments Of" era begins by featuring four main characters looking to unlock their moment of greatness including a cutting-edge chef, a disruptive designer, a powerhouse working mom, and a dynamo indie band demonstrating the brain boosting benefits of the C4 Smart Energy product line in a balanced, relatable yet aspirational way.

C4 Energy will lean into the "Stay Focused" brand platform and "4 Moments Of" campaign through its largest innovative marketing strategy to date, starting with UGC wild posting throughout its hometown city of Austin following its on-site activation at SXSW, creating a sea of faces unlocking their moments of greatness. Additionally, the broader media campaign will be shared out across all C4 Energy integrated marketing channels, including a hero brand video, custom retail and OTT ad placements, a refresh of all C4 Energy's social channels, a new LinkedIn channel launch and programming to cultivate a community of creators and entrepreneurs, and custom C4 Smart Energy ambassador content.

C4 Smart Energy is currently available in stores nationwide such as Albertsons, Safeway, HEB, Publix, Hy-Vee, 7-11, Speedway, QuikTrip, and GNC, with more retailers to come soon. You can also find it online at C4Energy.com and Amazon. To Stay Focused, check out C4 Energy on Instagram , Twitter , and TikTok .

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (the #1 post-workout recovery brand in the United States), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since its founding 20 years ago, Nutrabolt has set out to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party e-commerce marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit www.nutrabolt.com.

