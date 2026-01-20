Cabaletta To Report Data From RESET Program In Autoimmune Diseases In 1H26; Stock Up 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA) are up nearly 6% at $2.33 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

This late-stage clinical biotechnology company is focused on developing curative targeted cell therapies designed specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases. It's lead Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cell for Autoimmunity (CARTA) candidate, Rese-cel, is being studied in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus, myositis, systemic sclerosis, generalized myasthenia gravis and pemphigus vulgaris, dubbed the RESET program.

The RESET program includes multiple ongoing company-sponsored trials like RESET-SLE, RESET-SSc, RESET-MG, and RESET-Myositis, among others.

The company initiated the dermatomyositis (DM) and antisynthetase syndrome (ASyS) registrational cohort of the RESET clinical program last month.

Complete Phase 1/2 clinical data from the RESET-Myositis trial were presented in 2025, with complete Phase 1/2 clinical data from cohorts in RESET-SLE, RESET-SSc and RESET-MG trials anticipated in 1H26.

Rese-cel at a higher dose without preconditioning in patients with pemphigus vulgaris is being evaluated in the RESET-PV trial, with additional durability data from patients dosed at the initial dose and initial clinical data from patients dosed at the higher dose expected in 1H26.

CABA has traded in a range of $0.98 to $3.67 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $2.20, up 5.77%.