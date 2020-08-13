Caber Hill Advisors Named to 2020 Inc. 5000

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caber Hill Advisors, a Chicago-based provider of M&A Advisory and Valuation services, has been named one of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. by Inc. magazine. Caber Hill's 631 percent revenue growth over the last three years earned it the No. 753 ranking on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It's an honor to be recognized as one of the 5,000 fastest growing companies in the U.S. We have a small but dedicated team and it's a testament to them – and our loyal clients who believe in them – that we achieved this feat." – says Craig Castelli, CEO of Caber Hill Advisors.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About Caber Hill Advisors

Caber Hill Advisors is committed to working with business owners and CEO's so they can successfully fulfill their personal and professional legacies. We serve small and middle market companies, in very specific verticals, who want to either sell their business or make an acquisition. Our firm's innovative approach tailors the best elements of large, expensive investment banks to the needs of small and lower middle market companies. More information can be found at https://caberhill.com/.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

