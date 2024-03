Cabka 2023 Full Year Investor Presentation

PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam 20 March 2024. Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries "Cabka”, or the "Company”), a company specialized in transforming hard to recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), listed at Euronext Amsterdam, published the investor presentation on the preliminary non-audited 2023 full year results.

Cabka CEO Tim Litjens and CFO Frank Roerink will host a webcast with an overview of Cabka’s strategic progress and financial performance in 2023, followed by Q&A at 10.30 CET today. The investor presentation for the webcast is attached to this press release.

To participate in the online investor presentation and Q&A at 10.30 CET today please use the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/cabka/#!/cabka/20240320_1

Cabka N.V. published its preliminary unaudited full year 2023 results on 19 March 2024.

Financial Calendar 2024

20 March Webcast Preliminary Results 2023

18 April Publication Annual Report 2023 and Trading Update 2024Q1

30 May Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

13 August Half-Year Results and Half-Year Report 2024

21 October Trading Update 2024Q3





For more information, please contact:

Nadia Lubbe, Investor & Press contact

IR@cabka.com , or n.lubbe@cabka.com;

+49 152 243 254 79

www.investors.cabka.com

Commercial contact: info@cabka.com

www.cabka.com

About Cabka

Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), like pallets- and large container solutions enhancing logistics chain sustainability. ECO products are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach closing the loop from waste, to recycling, to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity of making maximum use bringing recycled plastics back in the production loop at attractive returns. Cabka is fully equipped to exploit the full value chain from waste to end-products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

Disclaimer

The content of this press release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, ‘’forward-looking statements’’. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ‘’believes’’, ‘’estimates’’, ‘’plans’’, ‘’projects’’, ‘’anticipates’’, ‘’expects’’, ‘’intends’’, ‘’may’’, ‘’will’’ or ‘’should’’ or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company’s business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth, or strategies.

Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise the information in this press release, including any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

