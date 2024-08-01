Cabka Extraordinary General Meeting results: All resolutions duly passed

Amsterdam 01 August 2024. Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries "Cabka”, or the "Company”), a company specialized in transforming hard to recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), listed at Euronext Amsterdam, announces that at its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of shareholders, held today in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, all resolutions were duly passed.







The EGM took place in hybrid form on Thursday 1 August 2024. At the EGM, in total 12,509,433 votes were cast representing approximately 50.4% of the total issued and outstanding share capital of 24,808,378 shares (of which 97,778 special shares).

The agenda items proposed for adoption in the EGM were voted on as follows:





Agenda item 2

Appointment of managing director.

In favour Against Withheld 12,504,098 5,232 103





Agenda item 3

Amendment of the remuneration policy of the management board.

In favour Against Withheld 12,488,127 21,203 103





Financial Calendar 2024

8 August Ex-Dividend* Date 9 August Dividend* Record Date 13 August Half-Year Results and Half-Year Report 2024 16 August Dividend* Payment Date 21 October Trading Update Q3 2024

* Reference to ‘dividend’ refers to proposed distribution





For more information, please contact:

Nadia Lubbe, Investor & Press contact:

IR@cabka.com, or n.lubbe@cabka.com;

+49 152 243 254 79

www.//investors.cabka.com

Commercial contact: info@cabka.com

www.cabka.com





About Cabka



Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), like pallets- and large container solutions enhancing logistics chain sustainability. ECO product are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach closing the loop from waste, to recycling, to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity of making maximum use bringing recycled plastics back in the production loop at attractive returns. Cabka is fully equipped to exploit the full value chain from waste to end-products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

Disclaimer



The content of this press release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, ‘’forward-looking statements’’. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ‘’believes’’, ‘’estimates’’, ‘’plans’’, ‘’projects’’, ‘’anticipates’’, ‘’expects’’, ‘’intends’’, ‘’may’’, ‘’will’’ or ‘’should’’ or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company’s business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth, or strategies.

Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise the information in this press release, including any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

This document contains information that may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse.

